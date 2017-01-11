The Most Classic British Beach Buggy Ever Made Is Back

If you don't remember the Mini Moke, just imagine that a Jeep Wrangler fell in love with a Mini Cooper and had a very awesome baby. The British multi-purpose vehicle quickly gained popularity as a beach buggy and attracted droves of devoted followers in former British colonies off the coast of Africa, the Caribbean, and tropical climates around the world.
Production stopped over two decades ago, but now it's back, under new ownership, and better than ever.
The first Mokes were produced in the United Kingdom from 1964 through 1968. There was also a plant in Australia in the 1960s, and in Portugal from 1980 to 1993, when production ended.
Recently, Moke International obtained the manufacturing rights, redesigned over 160 parts and is producing the minimalist Moke once again. But there's just one tiny catch: as awesome as it is, the "new" Moke is not available in the US. In fact, you can only pick up a new Moke in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, the Caribbean, Seychelles, Egypt, Saint Barthelemy, the UAE, Saint Kitts and Nevis. Planned expansion is looking toward Mauritius, Panama, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Cuba, and Venezuela.
Given the cult following, island utility, and self-evident cool factor, the return of the Moke was inevitable. In 2012, Moke International was formed and they quickly procured design and engineering talent, as well as a manufacturing partner. The lil' fella is powered by a 50 hp, one-liter engine and is available in a stick shift or auto. It also offers seven color options to really up the fun factor.
Ideally, it won't take long for an enterprising investor to gather a small fleet to cruise South Beach or Key West. But in the meantime, you could always take an impromptu beach vacation to a tropical island to give one a spin.
Christian “Mental” Ward is a contributor to Supercompressor, retired Air Force Officer, frustrated racer, and actually has a Philosophy degree. If you have an unnatural hunger for stupid car pictures, self-promotion, and short videos of his three dogs, follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Vine.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.