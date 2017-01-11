Cars

This Porsche 917 Might Be The Most Expensive Porsche Ever

Porsche 917
The Porsche 917 is about as legendary a race car as exists on this Earth. It won races in various series across the globe. It starred in Le Mans alongside Steve McQueen. Quite simply, while there may be one or two cars on its level, there are none beyond it. It is, therefore, hugely relevant when a bona fide example with proper racing history comes up for sale...like this one, up for grabs courtesy of the Canepa collection.

This is the original Gulf 917
All Other Photos: Canepa Collection

To be clear, this isn't simply a 917 that was later dressed in the legendary Gulf livery. This is the 917 that persuaded the team that Gulf sponsored to switch from the just-as-legendary GT40 over to the Porsche ranks. Yeah, the very first Gulf 917. Translation: this car could approach $25 million.

The most expensive Porsche ever

This was the first 917 to ever finish a race, back when it was still a glorified test mule for Porsche. In its first race in the Gulf livery, it was all set for a podium in the rain, until getting rear-ended by a Ferrari.

The most expensive Porsche ever

A 600 hp flat twelve cylinder engine looks very business-like under the hood. Don't even ask about how good the sound is.

the 917's exhaust is amazing.

The exhaust actually comes out underneath the engine, rather than to the side. Calling it pretty would be like saying Picasso was just okay with a paintbrush.

No speedometer necessary.

No speedometer necessary. When you're in top gear and the engine's screaming, just assume you're well north of 200 mph. It's the car's natural habitat.

The most expensive Porsche ever

Seriously, there is no better office than this, anywhere in the world.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He'd love to even sit in this car some day. Follow him on Twitter to see if that ever happens.

