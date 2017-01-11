7 Brawny Muscle Cars on eBay More American Than Apple Pie

"Who's Eleanor?" "It's a damn car. And don't ever talk about my wife."—Gone in Sixty Seconds
If the finest muscle cars on the market don't get your blood pumping, call an ambulance.
1969 Mercury Cougar XR7
In the late '60s, Cougars were the refined man's Mustang. They were largely the same car, but the Cougar had more luxury built into it. Except for this one. It was ordered with what's known as an R-Code; i.e. it has Ford's famous 428 Cobra Jet engine, and almost nothing else, to keep it as light as possible. Translation: this Cougar moves faster than a middle-aged divorcee.
1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda
Fun fact: 'Cuda isn't just short for Barracuda, it's actually the name of the high performance Barracuda variant. Thus, this 'Cuda has Plymouth's famous 440 cid V8 under the shaker hood. Interestingly, it was originally ordered for one of the dealership's salesmen, so it's got pretty much every option under the sun.
1968 Shelby GT500KR Mustang
This particular GT500KR returned from the dead—literally within a few minutes of getting crushed at a salvage yard—and is now a thoroughly restored example of the breed. It's even been authenticated by one of the regional directors of the Shelby Club. If it's good enough for them, it's good enough for anyone.
1968 Dodge HEMI Charger R/T
Ahhh, the HEMI. You can go on forever about what's awesome and cool about this car, or stare in awe at the fantastic restoration that's been done (it's good enough to have been featured in Motor Trend Classic a few years ago), but the truth is you'll always stop and stare at the engine. That beautiful orange, black, and chrome engine.
1969 Dodge Charger R/T
Is this a HEMI? Nope. It's better, it's a pro-touring car. If you're not familiar with what pro-touring means, picture robustly restored muscle cars that're perfectly set up for the street, but that also happen to have prodigious power that would give a Hellcat a run for its money.
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
Some cars you just want to buy and park in a climate-controlled garage so they can sit and appreciate year after year. This isn't one of 'em. It's a good condition first generation Camaro, but it's not so perfect you'd risk financial ruin even taking it around the block. It's a good driver and a very fine looking piece of machinery, which means it's ready for all the abuse your right foot can dish.
1968 Plymouth Road Runner
How impossibly cool is a car that costs under $3,000 new, would still beat most cars in a drag race, and comes with a "meep meep!" horn that officially mimic's its cartoon namesake?
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. His dad owned the first Dan Gurney-edition Cougar XR7 in Dallas, but it wound up upside down on Central Expressway.