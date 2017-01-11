Cars

7 Brawny Muscle Cars on eBay More American Than Apple Pie

By Published On 03/10/2015 By Published On 03/10/2015
The Best Muscle Cars for sale on eBay
Mecum
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

"Who's Eleanor?" "It's a damn car. And don't ever talk about my wife."—Gone in Sixty Seconds


If the finest muscle cars on the market don't get your blood pumping, call an ambulance.

Related

related

The 12 Most Iconic Muscle Cars In American History

related

Shelby is Selling a Ton of Awesome Sh*t
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

The 12 Most Iconic Muscle Cars In American History
The Best Muscle Cars For Sale on eBay
westonchoppers

1969 Mercury Cougar XR7

In the late ‘60s, Cougars were the refined man’s Mustang. They were largely the same car, but the Cougar had more luxury built into it. Except for this one. It was ordered with what’s known as an R-Code; i.e. it has Ford’s famous 428 Cobra Jet engine, and almost nothing else, to keep it as light as possible. Translation: this Cougar moves faster than a middle-aged divorcee. [See More]

The Best Muscle Cars For Sale on eBay
JSBFoto

1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda

Fun fact: ‘Cuda isn’t just short for Barracuda, it’s actually the name of the high performance Barracuda variant. Thus, this ‘Cuda has Plymouth’s famous 440 cid V8 under the shaker hood. Interestingly, it was originally ordered for one of the dealership’s salesmen, so it’s got pretty much every option under the sun. [See More]

The Best Muscle Cars For Sale on eBay
RK Motors Charlotte

1968 Shelby GT500KR Mustang

This particular GT500KR returned from the dead—literally within a few minutes of getting crushed at a salvage yard—and is now a thoroughly restored example of the breed. It’s even been authenticated by one of the regional directors of the Shelby Club. If it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for anyone. [See More]

The Best Muscle Cars For Sale on eBay
Motor Trend Classic

1968 Dodge HEMI Charger R/T

Ahhh, the HEMI. You can go on forever about what’s awesome and cool about this car, or stare in awe at the fantastic restoration that’s been done (it's good enough to have been featured in Motor Trend Classic a few years ago), but the truth is you’ll always stop and stare at the engine. That beautiful orange, black, and chrome engine. [See More]

related

Shelby is Selling a Ton of Awesome Sh*t
The Best Muscle Cars For Sale on eBay
Vanguard Motor Sales

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

Is this a HEMI? Nope. It’s better, it’s a pro-touring car. If you’re not familiar with what pro-touring means, picture robustly restored muscle cars that’re perfectly set up for the street, but that also happen to have prodigious power that would give a Hellcat a run for its money. [See More]

The Best Muscle Cars For Sale on eBay
krobsklassics

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

Some cars you just want to buy and park in a climate-controlled garage so they can sit and appreciate year after year. This isn’t one of ‘em. It’s a good condition first generation Camaro, but it’s not so perfect you’d risk financial ruin even taking it around the block. It’s a good driver and a very fine looking piece of machinery, which means it’s ready for all the abuse your right foot can dish. [See More]

The Best Muscle Cars on eBay
CarGurus

1968 Plymouth Road Runner

How impossibly cool is a car that costs under $3,000 new, would still beat most cars in a drag race, and comes with a “meep meep!” horn that officially mimic’s its cartoon namesake? [See More]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. His dad owned the first Dan Gurney-edition Cougar XR7 in Dallas, but it wound up upside down on Central Expressway.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The eBay Seven, 4/11/14 Edition: The Best Rides On eBay Motors This Week
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best Vintage Rides For Sale On eBay, 11/11/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Weirdest Rides On eBay Motors, 6/24/14
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like