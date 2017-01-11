10 Badass Cars That Are Strangely Perfect for Winter

Here’s the thing. We could sit here and tell you what brand-new car you need to go out and buy right now that provides the absolute best driving control in ice and snow. We could assess safety ratings and tire combinations and a million other factors, but a) that would be incredibly boring, and b) by far the best way to make your car safer in the winter is to learn what the hell you’re doing as a driver.

Instead, these are the fun cars. The classics. The sure-footed cars that feel at home on the snow. Yes, they’re all more than capable in the stuff -- you’re not going to see a ’65 Mustang here -- but they're also the cars that anybody would want to stop and watch if you saw them on ice.