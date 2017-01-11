10 Car Modifications That Are Actually Worth Your Money

One of the great things about cars is that they're essentially blank canvasses, and through the wonderful world of modifications, you can pick and choose which aspects of your car you want to focus your efforts (read: money) on. Unfortunately for many poor souls, all that time, effort, and money goes into a hodgepodge of poorly chosen parts that ultimately make the owner look like a complete moron.

If you really want to make your car faster and improve performance, without looking like a spend-happy idiot, here's a helpful guide to get started. In terms of the bang-for-your-buck factor, every single one of these is absolutely worth the time and money.