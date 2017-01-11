Cars

10 Classic American Muscle Cars That Are Slower Than a Minivan

By Published On 10/06/2015 By Published On 10/06/2015
Airwolfhound

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

The glory days of the American muscle car throughout the 1960s conjure nostalgic images of V8 engines dominating drag races. But like everything else in the world, technology has had a compound effect on the automobile. Classic cars that were once so admired for their exceptional performance are now mostly relics, cherished by car guys longing for the good old days like Brits who still love their castles. Because the sad truth is, by today's standards, very few of those original "muscle cars" are what you'd consider fast.

To wit: the Toyota Sienna minivan can hit the most American of all vehicular measurements, 0-60mph, in 7.6 seconds. Each and every one of the cars below was tested in its day by the same caliber of professionals as the Sienna, and they all have one thing in common: in a present-day drag race, their times are no better than the most average cars on the road today. It’s a sad, sad reality, but the minivan would win.

Related

related

The Fastest Car of Every Decade Since Cars Were Invented

related

These Are The Fastest Cars For Your Money, Period

related

The 12 Most Iconic Muscle Cars In American History

related

The Fastest Car of Every Decade Since Cars Were Invented
Flickr/Chad Horwedel

1. 1967 Corvette Convertible

0-60mph: 7.8 seconds
Engine: 327 cid
Power: 300 hp
Transmission: Manual
Tested by: Car and Driver

Flickr/Billy Wilson

2. 1970 Mustang Mach 1

0-60mph: 8.2 seconds
Engine: 351 cid
Power: 300 hp
Transmission: Manual (3 speed)
Tested by: Motor Trend

Flickr/Jack Snell

3. 1967 Camaro SS/RS

0-60mph: 8.0 seconds
Engine: 350 cid
Power: 295 hp
Transmission: Automatic
Tested by: Motor Trend

Wikimedia/Sicnag

4. 1968 Plymouth Barracuda 340-S

0-60mph: 8.1 seconds
Engine: 340 cid
Power: 275 hp
Transmission: Manual
Tested by: Motor Trend

related

25 Cars You Need to Drive Before You Die

related

These Are The Fastest Cars For Your Money, Period
Flickr/Fex Gray

5. 1962 Plymouth Fury

0-60mph: 7.7 seconds
Engine: 361 cid
Power: 305 hp
Transmission: Automatic
Tested by: Motor Trend

Flickr/Chad Horwedel

6. 1971 Dodge Charger 500

0-60mph: 8.1 seconds
Engine: 383 cid
Power: 300 hp
Transmission: Automatic
Tested by: Motor Trend

Ford

7. 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390

0-60mph: 7.8 seconds
Engine: 390 cid
Power: 335 hp
Transmission: Manual
Tested by: Motor Trend

Flickr/Chad Horwedel

8. 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo SS 454

0-60mph: 7.7 seconds
Engine: 454 cid
Power: 360
Transmission: Automatic
Tested by: Car Life

related

11 Extinct American Car Brands We Wish Would Return

related

The 12 Most Iconic Muscle Cars In American History
Wikimedia/Sicnag

9. 1969 Buick Skylark GS

0-60mph: 7.7 seconds
Engine: 400 cid
Power: 340 hp
Transmission: Automatic
Tested by: Motor Trend

Flickr/Adam Minter

10. 1962 Studebaker Avanti

0-60mph: 8.0 seconds
Engine: 289 cid
Power: 280 hp
Transmission: Automatic
Tested by: Motor Trend


Note: The times you see listed were compiled by this site, and consist of acceleration data published by multiple magazines when the cars were new. For some of the cars, other drivers may achieve faster times, which is testament to their personal skill level, and to the level of difficulty involved in drag racing 50 years ago, before chassis, tires, and electronic refinement made everything much, much easier.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He finds the difference in acceleration times between various publications telling.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Google Just Started a Brand-New Company for Self-Driving Cars

related

READ MORE
The Absolute Best Cars of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Four Huge Car Companies Just Announced Their Plan to Crush Tesla

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like