10 Defunct American Cars That Need to Make a Comeback

4. Ford Ranger

Why it died: The market for pint-sized pickup trucks disintegrated, and the Ranger wasn't in a strong enough position to survive the downturn as more and more buyers flocked to its corporate cousin, the Explorer.

The case for a comeback: Small trucks have a solid niche, and that segment is on a rebound with both the Toyota Tacoma and the Chevy Colorado coming on strong. Combine that with the fact that the Ranger never really died -- it simply became an international offering, engineered by Ford of Australia -- and you have a relatively low barrier to (re)entry for Ford. If rumors are true, that same thought has at least crossed the minds of Ford execs.