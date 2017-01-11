The 10 Most Amazing Car Chases in Movie History, Ranked

There is, perhaps, no scene more divisive in a movie than the car chase. Some consider it an essential for any action movie; others think it's an opportunity to slip out for more popcorn. And true, some of them are pretty unoriginal, or take off into ridiculously exaggerated flights of fancy (here's looking at you, Bad Boys, Gone in Sixty Seconds, and, ahem, 2 Fast 2 Furious) -- but others acquit themselves with such dramatic and technical aplomb they instantly become the stuff of legend.

What makes a car chase legendary, you ask? They're the ones that keep you at the edge of your seat, contribute to the film's exposition, and actually fit in with the rest of the plot. Without further adieu, here are the 10 greatest car chases in movie history, ranked.