10 Underrated American Cars You Can Buy for Under $5k

Fifty years ago, if you had a spare $5,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you could go out and buy yourself a brand-new, absolutely stunning, obvious future classic: a Corvette. Today's $5,000 won't get you quite that far, but you can still buy some pretty badass American cars that, for whatever reason, are underappreciated by the general public.

Here are 10 cars that stand out as possible future classics in their own right (spoiler alert: one of them is actually a Corvette). Each and every one was built with a good dose of character -- something most cars on the road today are sorely lacking -- and they all can be found for under $5k in reasonably good condition. Put in a little extra effort, and you can probably find a great one.