How to Upgrade Your Car's Audio for Less Than $100

2. If your car’s older, upgrade that horrible in-dash radio

Price: Less than $100 (barely)

You can get any number of head units that will not only offer cleaner sound, they’ll pair with your phone so you can play your own music via Bluetooth.



3. Be smart with your adjustments

If you want more bass, the thing to do is turn up the bass, right? Well, not really. Unless you’ve got high-end equipment, it’s not going to be very effective and you’ll end up with distortion and over-stress your speakers. Instead, work backwards: leave the bass alone, turn down the treble and midtones, then turn the overall volume up a bit.