Cars

10 Wild Futuristic Concept Cars From the 1950s

By Published On 12/08/2015 By Published On 12/08/2015
Courtesy of GM

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

Life in the 1950s was all about embracing the future -- or at least preparing for it, with equal parts excitement and terror. Americans were adapting to life in the not-yet-defined postwar military-industrial complex: jets soaring overhead, the threat of nuclear destruction casually looming, and of course, the advent of rock & roll and the arrival of a pelvis-thrusting Elvis.

All of that came through in the decade's wildly futuristic concept cars. These are just a few of the coolest.

Related

related

Will There Be Flying Cars In Our Lifetime?

related

10 New Innovations Every Driver Should Be Excited About

related

Great-but-Forgotten Cars You Can Buy for Cheap

related

Will There Be Flying Cars In Our Lifetime?
Courtesy of Ford

Lincoln Futura

Did the Futura predict the future of the American automobile? Not exactly. But over a decade after it made its debut, legendary Hollywood car builder Chuck Barris transformed this exact car (there was only one, after all) into something called a "Batmobile" for a certain 1960s TV show based on a comic book.

Courtesy of GM

GM Firebird II

The second of four turbine-powered concepts nicknamed Firebirds, Firebird II was designed as a four-seat family car complete with semi-self-driving characteristics. Along a stretch of road with wires embedded in the pavement, it could theoretically follow pre-ordained routes just fine.

Ford X-2000

Ford X-2000

Designer Alex Tremulis counts among his many creations the Tucker 48, as well as the flying saucer (really -- he drew flying saucers and aliens during WWII, for the government). His stylings tended to straddle the fine line between genius and insane, and perhaps no car does that better than the X-2000.

It was supposed to show what cars would look like in the year 2000. It um… failed. Sixty years later, though, it’s one of just a handful of truly iconic concepts that represent the extremes of the jet-era car designs.

Courtesy of GM

Cadillac LaSalle II

Ever wonder what an early Corvette would've looked like with Cadillac styling? This is your answer.

related

The Most '70s Cars of the 1970s

related

10 New Innovations Every Driver Should Be Excited About
Courtesy of GM

GM Le Sabre

Designed by Harley Earl (who fathered the Corvette, among many, many others), the Le Sabre concept looks quintessentially '50s -- from the jet-inspired snout, curved windshield, and tail fins in back, to the Dagmars on the bumper that were actually named after an actress's cleavage, there's no questioning what decade it's from.

But the tech behind it was state of the art: heated seats kept the driver warm and a sensor inside the car would automatically raise the roof if it suddenly started to rain.

Courtesy of GM

Cadillac Cyclone

Another one of Harley Earl's projects, the Cyclone took jet-age design to a far more literal level than most other concepts. Those cones up front aren't Dagmars -- kinda like the nose cone of a fighter jet, they actually hide small radar units used in a sort of primitive crash-detection system.

Courtesy of Ford

Ford Nucleon

Why, yes, everybody in the future will be driving nuclear-powered cars. Or... maybe not. The Nucleon was more of an exercise than anything with serious intent -- Ford's idea was to show what vehicles might look like once nuclear reactors were small enough for personal use.

Flickr/Bill Abbott

Alfa Romeo BAT 9

The Alfa Romeo BAT program (Berlinetta Aerodynamica Technica) was an attempt to develop the shape of a car to have the least amount of aerodynamic drag possible. Three cars were produced over three years (BAT 5, 7, and 9), with the BAT 9 being the ultimate melding of form and function.

related

The Most '80s Cars of the 1980s

related

Great-but-Forgotten Cars You Can Buy for Cheap
Courtesy of GM

GM Firebird III

As with the Firebird II, the titanium-skinned Firebird III was a turbine-powered homage to futurism. The two seater's extreme shape was formed only after a ton of testing in a wind tunnel, so each of those seven (!) wings is actually functional.

Courtesy of GM

Pontiac Club de Mer

The Club de Mer was more of a celebration of style than a technical tour de force. It featured one of GM's newest and most powerful engines, and coupled with an extremely low height -- at 39in tall, it's lower than a Ford GT40 -- it paid homage to the best and most successful land speed record cars of the day.

Want more of the world's best Cars delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter. He wishes GM didn't have a policy of destroying its concept cars back in the day, and would love to have seen a Batmobile based on the Club de Mer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
We Drove the New 2017 Ford Raptor, the Most Badass F-150 Ever Built
First Drives

related

READ MORE
The One Thing That'll Make Your Car Perform Way Better This Winter

related

READ MORE
The Most Expensive States to Own a Car

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like