12 Iconic Supercars That Are Slower Than a Ford Focus

A while back, we took a look at some classic, objectively cool American muscle cars and compared their speeds to a much-less-cool modern minivan... devastatingly, the minivan would beat them all in a hypothetical drag race. Now, it's time to up the proverbial ante. Below, you'll find 12 of the most legendary supercars ever to grace our roads -- and all of them are slower than a Ford Focus RS.

The basis for comparing these cars is in their recorded times to accelerate from 0 to 60mph, simply because that's what bears the most relevance when you're looking at real-world performance. And it just so happens that 0-60mph is one test that the Focus RS is pretty damn good at. Keep in mind that these supercars represent the pinnacle of automotive design, and in their day offered the kind of performance no ordinary driver could ever realistically hope to experience in their lifetime. But as the saying goes, that was then, this is now.