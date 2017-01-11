Cars

12 Iconic Supercars That Are Slower Than a Ford Focus

By Published On 12/05/2015 By Published On 12/05/2015
Flickr/Jez

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

A while back, we took a look at some classic, objectively cool American muscle cars and compared their speeds to a much-less-cool modern minivan... devastatingly, the minivan would beat them all in a hypothetical drag race. Now, it's time to up the proverbial ante. Below, you'll find 12 of the most legendary supercars ever to grace our roads -- and all of them are slower than a Ford Focus RS.

The basis for comparing these cars is in their recorded times to accelerate from 0 to 60mph, simply because that's what bears the most relevance when you're looking at real-world performance. And it just so happens that 0-60mph is one test that the Focus RS is pretty damn good at. Keep in mind that these supercars represent the pinnacle of automotive design, and in their day offered the kind of performance no ordinary driver could ever realistically hope to experience in their lifetime. But as the saying goes, that was then, this is now.

Related

related

Great-but-Forgotten Cars You Can Buy for Cheap

related

10 Basic Cars That Are Secretly Fast as Hell

related

10 Supercars You Can Buy for Under $50k

related

Great-but-Forgotten Cars You Can Buy for Cheap
Courtesy of Ford

The modern standard: Ford Focus RS

Year: 2016
0-60mph: 4.7 seconds
Engine: 2.3l turbocharged four cylinder
Power: 350hp

What's the deal with the Focus RS? Well, by all outward appearances, it just looks like a normal run-of-the-mill five-door hatchback. But under the skin, it's the epitome of modern performance, with a ruthlessly efficient 2.3-liter engine pumping out 350hp, which then gets transferred to the ground via all four wheels and a set of super-soft tires that guys a generation ago would kill for.

If that sounds like it's not a fair fight, think about the price tag. The Focus RS costs just less than $36,000. On some of the cars you'll see below, that wouldn't even buy one wheel.

Flickr/Daniel Stocker

1. Lamborghini Miura

Years: 1966-1973
0-60mph: 5.8 seconds
Engine: 3.9l V12
Power: 350hp

Some say the Miura was the first true supercar, with its V12 screaming just behind the driver's ears. It had a curbside presence second to none, which attracted owners ranging from Frank Sinatra, to Miles Davis, to Rod Stewart.

Flickr/Jacob T. Meltzer

2. Ferrari 288 GTO

Years: 1984-1987
0-60mph: 4.8 seconds
Engine: 2.9l twin turbo V8
Power: 400hp

The 288 GTO was one of those cars that existed only to qualify an engine and chassis for a race series. Unfortunately for Ferrari, that series had changed by the time the car was ready. Ferrari ultimately evolved this car into the F40, which... isn't slower than the Focus.

Brian Snelson

3. Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale

Years: 1967-1969
0-60mph: 5.5 seconds
Engine: 2.0l V8
Power: 230hp

A blind man can sense the Tipo 33's legendary beauty from 5ft away. The few who were fortunate enough to drive one (only 18 were made) noted how the car -- essentially a street-legal version of Alfa's Tipo 33 race car -- really only came alive once you passed 150mph.

related

10 Classic American Muscle Cars That Are Slower Than a Minivan

related

10 Basic Cars That Are Secretly Fast as Hell
Flickr/Dave Merritt

4. Ford GT40 Mark III

Year: 1967
0-60mph: 5.1 seconds
Engine: 4.7l V8
Power: 335hp

The GT40 Mk III was a super-low-production version of the legendary race car that was detuned for use on public roads. As such, it's obviously slower than its Ferrari-dominating brethren. Still, it can be hard to fathom the car taking a whole five seconds to 60mph, but when Car and Driver got its hands on it nearly 50 years ago, that's what it did.

Wikimedia/ilikewaffles11

5. Lamborghini Countach

Years: 1974-1990
0-60mph: 5.4 seconds (LP500 S version)
Engine: 4.8l V12
Power: 370hp

It might be the definitive poster car, but the Countach will always have trouble being as fast as it looks.

Flickr/Luc

6. Ferrari Testarossa

Years: 1984-1991
0-60mph: 5.3 seconds
Engine: 4.9l V12
Power: 390hp

The Testarossa is without a doubt the quintessential 1980s Ferrari. It boasts a combination of angular and organic lines, and a luxurious interior in which to enjoy the level of performance you'd expect from a Ferrari. And yet... it's a bit slow by today's standards, isn't it?

Courtesy of BMW

7. BMW M1

Years: 1978-1981
0-60mph: 6.1 seconds
Engine: 3.5l straight six
Power: 273hp

The M1 was originally meant as a collaboration between BMW and Lamborghini, until Lamborghini had to pull out of the deal. Thus, it became a pure BMW, and the patriarch of the then-new M Division.

related

Why Slow Cars Are Way More Fun Than Fast Cars

related

10 Supercars You Can Buy for Under $50k
Flickr/Abdullah AlBargan

8. Porsche 911 Turbo (930)

Years: 1975-1977
0-60mph: 4.9 seconds
Engine: 3.0l turbocharged flat six
Power: 256hp

With enough power in its day to earn the title of Widowmaker, the original 911 Turbo, known to the cognoscenti as the 930, is the stuff of legend. But even Steve McQueen's last Porsche falls short in this comparison... though not by much.

Flickr/Thorsten Hansen

9. Maserati Ghibli

Years: 1967-1973
0-60mph: 6.8 seconds
Engine: 4.7l V8
Power: 306hp

Fun fact: while considered among the all time great Maseratis, it cannot, in fact, do 185mph. Joe Walsh got it wrong.

Flickr/Alan Jones

10. Ferrari F355

Years: 1994-1999
0-60mph: 4.9 seconds
Engine: 3.5l V8
Power: 375hp

The F355 was a pretty big leap forward for Ferrari, and its timeline puts it at the epicenter of Ferrari's move away from manual transmissions. It's still a fast car by most standards, and if you're patient, you can grab one for less than $50,000.

Flickr/Brian Snelson

11. De Tomaso Pantera

Years: 1971-1991
0-60mph: 5.5 seconds
Engine: 5.8l V8
Power: 330hp

Exotic Italian looks and strong American muscle are a hard combination to beat, and in its heyday, not much beat the Pantera.

related

7 Cars That Are Better Than Their Pricier Siblings

related

10 Classic American Muscle Cars That Are Slower Than a Minivan
Wikimedia/Michael Gulett

12. Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada

Years: 1965-1968
0-60mph: 6.1 seconds
Engine: 5.4l V8
Power: 385hp

The 5300 GT Strada is the street version of a race car originally built with the intent of beating Ferrari at Le Mans (which it did, twice), after an infamous revolt against Enzo Ferrari in 1961 that saw key staffers form a new company.

Want more of the world's best Cars delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter. His favorite Ferrari as a child was the 288 GTO. If anyone who owns one would be so kind as to entrust him with the car on a race track, he'd gladly defend its honor against the Focus RS.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Audi's Sexy Off-Roading Wagon Is Here to Replace Your SUV
First Drives

related

READ MORE
Holy Hell! Ford Is Making a Hybrid Mustang and F-150.

related

READ MORE
The New Audi S3 Does What No Audi Ever Has at This Price
First Drives

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like