13 Life Lessons From Legendary Race Car Drivers

Some argue, myself included, that driving is a form of expression. Depending on what you do behind the wheel, you can show the world your sensitivity, cognitive prowess, confidence, and creativity. Taken to an extreme level, it's possible to even move into a higher plane of understanding. Case in point: below is a series of quotes from some of the greatest Formula One masters the world has known. Every single time these guys climbed into their race cars, they knew full well that one mistake -- either by them or someone else -- could mean never returning home.

That kind of commitment to a sport is something few will comprehend, but the lessons they learned in such a crucible apply to all of us. It’s more than the old no risk, no reward cliche. To paraphrase Andretti, if you never fail, you not only limit the lessons you learn from adversity, but you have no idea just how far you could have gotten in life.