All the Ways You're Driving Like a Dick and Don't Realize It

You think you're pretty good behind the wheel, right? And you also probably think you're surrounded by hordes of morons on the road. Sounds about right -- a few years ago, Allstate commissioned a study where drivers rated themselves, and two-thirds said they considered themselves "very good" or "excellent" drivers, but were much less complimentary about 80% of everyone else. It's a little thing called "illusory superiority," when we lie to ourselves about how good we are at certain things even if we're pretty honest about other people's screw-ups.

What does this mean? It means you're almost definitely driving like a dick, just like the rest of us. Here are just a few of the little things you're probably guilty of doing at one point or another without even realizing it.