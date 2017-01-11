15 American Bridges Worthy Of Your Driving Bucket List

3. Royal Gorge Bridge

Near Cañon City, Colorado

Built over 900 feet above the Arkansas River, the Royal Gorge Bridge isn't the highest vehicular bridge in the world...sadly, it lost that title in the early 2000s after holding it since 1929. The spectacular views are as beautiful as they are deadly, and have been the backdrop of several high-profile stunts.

Fun side note: if your vision's good enough, you can see a railroad at the bottom of the gorge that was built during a silver rush. The right to build it was so sought after, rival railroad companies actually formed small armies of outlaws like Doc Holliday, sabotaging each other's efforts with dynamite in what became known as the Colorado Railroad War.