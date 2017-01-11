Great-but-Forgotten Cars You Can Buy for Cheap

Some cars are like the Mick Jaggers and Bonos of the automotive world: loved by the masses from the moment they’re unveiled, never going out of style, and refusing to disappear. Other cars are more like Blind Melon -- just as great, but woefully underappreciated in their heyday, fading all too soon from our collective memory.

The good news is that most of these cars still have passionate fanbases keeping the dream alive. They're all reasonably affordable -- or, like a Blind Melon CD, absurdly cheap. The only catch? Putting in the effort to find one. But they're out there.