We Drove James Bond's Next Car: The New Aston Martin DB11

It's fast, alright

No matter how gorgeous it is to ogle, the DB11 is first and foremost a driver's car. That's why Aston Martin endowed it with a potent, brand-new 600hp, 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 -- and it's technically a mid-front-engined car, meaning the front of the engine is behind the center of the front wheels to enable better handling. You could harp all day on the fact that this is a turbocharged Aston Martin (gasp!), but in practice, the turbos work so seamlessly you don't really notice their existence.

Six hundred horsepower is more than enough power to qualify it for supercar status, right up there with the Ferraris and McLarens of the universe. While those exotic beasts are primarily about speed, however, the best part about the DB11 is that you can drive it every day. Step hard on the throttle in Sport mode, and the rear tires will light up. Tread lighter, in "GT" mode, and the DB11 will tiptoe around town. When the roads get twisty and scenic, it holds the road more stiffly and steadily than the outgoing DB9 can, with plenty of room for hooning and letting the rear wheels run a bit wild. The DB11 is a performance machine as much as it is a style leader. Not a bad combination.