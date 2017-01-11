Audi's Sexy Off-Roading Wagon Is Here to Replace Your SUV

In an era when so many cars are trying to please everyone, the Audi A4 Allroad is a breath of fresh air. The offroad-capable wagon's mission is to convince Subaru Outback drivers (and the German SUV faithful) that, for a little more cash -- the Allroad starts at $44,000 -- you can get a much more refined package. It’s so much more than that, though.

Timing, as the saying goes, is everything, and just ahead of the first opportunity to drive the all new 2017 Audi A4 Allroad in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, something unexpected happened. It snowed. A lot. Mother Nature did us a favor, since the best way to experience Audi’s revamped wagon crossover is when driving conditions get a little messy.