We Drove the Best Performance Car Under $50,000

Let's cut through the rhetoric: The 2017 Camaro SS 1LE, which starts at $44,200, is quite likely the quickest car you can buy for under $50,000. It's not a car for everyone, and that doesn't matter in the slightest, because the list of cars it rightly competes with in terms of its capabilities is a veritable who's who of premium-priced performance cars: the Jaguar F-TYPE SVR, BMW M4, even the Porsche 911.

The 1LE is a halo car that you just need to know about, whether or not you have any intention of buying one. It's a feather in Chevrolet's cap, built more to highlight the company's vast engineering prowess than to appease a general audience driving sedans painted in Ambivalent Beige. On the road, the 1LE is the equivalent of a unique bottle of wine: unknown to the masses, but a sight to behold for the learned few.