We Drove the $35k Ford That's So Fun, Countries Want to Ban It

The Focus RS' best party trick: Drift Mode

Take the good ole Ford Focus -- a sturdy, low-key (if not a little boring) daily driver -- and add some functional aerodynamic tweaks like brake ducts and a rear wing. Inside, there are a few strategically placed "RS" logos on the new RECARO seats, but other than that, the differences between the two cars are hard to spot. How do you really know if you're in a Focus RS? Change the performance settings via a switch next to the gearshift, and hold onto your butt.

This is Drift Mode, and it's exactly what it sounds like -- a setting that's so fun, safety advocates in Australia want to ban it before it reaches the Gold Coast, lest Aussie drivers start filling supermarket parking lots with tire smoke. It sends up to 70% of its power to the rear wheels -- specifically to create oversteer, if you're aggressive enough. It's called torque vectoring, and it makes driving sideways laughably easy. Within seconds, everything you think you've learned about drifting from the Fast & Furious movies is instantly applicable. Crank the steering wheel, mash your right foot to the floor, and hold whatever angle you want with the wheel.