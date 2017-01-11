It's equally at home on the morning commute or weekend day trip

When left in its most tame settings, the Q60 is quite a pleasant car to drive, even in horrendous traffic. The outside world remains quiet in the ride's softer settings, but it doesn't become so soft as to introduce excessive movement going from stoplight to stoplight. The semi-autonomous braking and steering features do their job well, but not so well that you can rely on them -- which is a very, very good thing for safety.

The Red Sport 400's best party trick, though, is the ability to go from a docile, comfortable daily driver to the kind of car you'd actually want to spend all day in on the highway. Abandon any sense of discretion with your right foot, and the twin turbo V6's 400hp -- engineers indicated that number's actually on the low side -- will get you to speeds punishable by jail time with effortless alacrity. When the twisty bits beckon, the chassis feels eager and well-balanced. The car seems to enjoy a brisk jaunt through hilly terrain, but once you pick up the pace, the disconnected nature of the DAP truly becomes an Achilles heel. If you're part of the five percent of drivers who would list steering feel as crucial to your car buying process, skip the DAP.