Tesla Just Gave the Model S a Facelift

If you're a fan of pushing the design envelope and evolving a brand's visual DNA, you're going to like this. If, on the other hand, you were on the fence about the Model 3's controversial grille-less nose, you might want to turn away now.

Tesla just released an update to the Model S. In automotive-speak, this is what's called a facelift, an injection of life into the car aimed at keeping it fresh until the next generation comes out in a few years. This one's got some obvious changes to the skin, and some less obvious, but still pretty relevant, changes lurking beneath the surface. Let's go ahead and call it what it is: the Model S, Version 2.0.