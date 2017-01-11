I Rode in Tesla's New Model 3: Here's What You Haven't Heard Yet

It has a cockpit built for, well, not driving. A dead giveaway that this Tesla is meant for autopilot is the center-mounted screen that pokes out of the dashboard like the onboard laptop in a cop car. A high-res screen basking in the interior spotlight is a signature Tesla move, but in the Model 3, that’s everything you get. It’s not exactly a 2018 Toyota Echo or Nissan Quest, which also had instrument panels in the middle, but the concept is similar.

Without traditional gauges mounted in the driver’s field of view, the Model 3’s interior was clearly designed without a driver in mind. Even the steering wheel, which is more of an oblong discus than a round wheel, seems more like a utilitarian tool than an instrument of pleasure. I didn’t have a chance to see what the screen can really do besides provide readouts for speed and navigation, but it's a Tesla, after all: clever things on widescreen display are a given.