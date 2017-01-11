Volvo Just Gave Tesla the Middle Finger: Driving the New S90

It's sexy on the outside, and it knows it

Walking around the new S90, a few things stand out: first and foremost is the sexy shape. Yeah, I said "sexy" in reference to a Volvo. The chiseled shape is the result of quite a bit of engineering, starting with the decision to go with a smaller engine. Combined with that accent line that runs the length of the car, picking up the light just below the windows, the effect is a car that looks downright svelte.

The grille is similar to the legendary (and also eminently sexy) P1800. But the star detail is the headlights. See that stripe down the middle? It's really Thor's hammer -- as in, the hammer wielded by the Chris Hemsworth-like Scandinavian god of thunder. The "hammer" doubles as the illuminated element of the headlight, and the split-beam is the result of some fancy fiber-optic engineering. It sounds like the sort of cheesy high-concept design that doesn't hold up in reality, but when you see the twin hammers in your rearview mirror, they project a thoroughly original and self-assured aura rivaled only by BMW's angel eyes.