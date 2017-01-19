Ford Just Made Some Big Changes to the Mustang

Meet the new 2018 Ford Mustang. No, it's not a hybrid... yet. As a general rule, cars get a very light makeover a few years after they debut, which is roughly halfway through a given vehicle's generation. It's a way to keep the styling fresh and add one or two tweaks to the option packages in an effort to appease buyers ahead of the car's full-on next generation. The manufacturers have varying names for the practice, but ask any enthusiast and you'll get one word: facelift.

While at first blush the new Mustang might not look all that different from the current model, under the skin it's likely the best "regular" Mustang ever built. Thanks to some new optional hardware, it can potentially give cars like the Chevy Camaro 1LE -- a car we declared the best performance car under $50,000 last year -- a run for their money. While, yes, this falls under the broad category of facelift, it borders on the bleeding edge of what facelifts generally accomplish.