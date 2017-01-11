5 Cars That Used to Be Way Cooler Than You Realized

Sometimes, when carmakers introduce a new model, it's the automotive equivalent of the color beige: totally inoffensive, reliable, and easy to sell, but doesn't exactly set any hearts on fire. On the opposite end of the spectrum, you've got cars that are so far beyond the scope of rational practicality, they're locked into a niche enthusiast market for automotive eternity.

And then, there are cars like these -- the ones that used to be cool. They started out as righteous, badass, innovative, or at least intrinsically interesting automobiles -- before ultimately descending into bland ubiquity, blending into the beige wasteland of our roads. Everyone remembers the Chevy Impala and its oh-so-1950s flair (shown above; for comparison, it, uh, looks like this now). But what about the ones whose heyday no one remembers?