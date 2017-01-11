5 Great Cars Under $3k You Can Buy Right Now

Three thousand dollars. That's barely enough to fly round trip in first class from LA to NY without having to stop at some godforsaken terminal in the middle of nowhere. It's about three weeks' rent in Manhattan. But it's more than enough money to buy some pretty badass cars.

The five you see below are all for sale -- right now. They're all $3,000 or less, and they're all going to be more of a joy to drive than the average car on the road. It goes without saying that for that price, they're hardly perfect, but sometimes, that's all part of the charm.