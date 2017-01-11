Going Going Gone
Cars

5 Great Cars Under $3k You Can Buy Right Now

By Published On 02/17/2016 By Published On 02/17/2016
Volvo 840 R
Flickr/AJ
More From Going Going Gone

related

5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow

related

Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now

related

Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now

related

Epic Tailgating Cars Under $10k, Just in Time for Football

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

related

These New Pringles Will Make You Think You're Eating Taco Bell

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

Three thousand dollars. That's barely enough to fly round trip in first class from LA to NY without having to stop at some godforsaken terminal in the middle of nowhere. It's about three weeks' rent in Manhattan. But it's more than enough money to buy some pretty badass cars.

The five you see below are all for sale -- right now. They're all $3,000 or less, and they're all going to be more of a joy to drive than the average car on the road. It goes without saying that for that price, they're hardly perfect, but sometimes, that's all part of the charm.

Related

related

How to Find a Cheap-Ass Car That's Actually Great

related

10 Underrated American Cars You Can Buy for Under $5k

related

The Best New Cars of 2016 You Can Actually Afford
More From Going Going Gone

related

5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow

related

Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now

related

Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now

related

Epic Tailgating Cars Under $10k, Just in Time for Football

related

How to Find a Cheap-Ass Car That's Actually Great
2004 BMW 330 Ci For Sale
Island Honda

2004 BMW 330Ci

Price: $2,995
OK, so here's the deal: $2,995 is pretty damn cheap for a good-condition 12-year-old BMW. Is there a catch? Of course there's a catch. It's in Hawaii. That's not so bad, though, since the car is cheap enough that you can buy it on your way in for a vacation, then consign it at a dealership on your way to the airport as you head home. You could also put it on a boat for a few hundred, but that starts eating into the great-deal factor.

2008 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
Autotrader/Blok Charity Auto Clearance

2008 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor

Price: $3,000
Has it got a cop motor? Sorta -- it does have a beefed-up cooling system. Has it got cop tires? No, because that's not really a thing. Has it got cop suspension? Yes! Has it got cop shocks? Yes, see the previous question! All Blues Brothers kidding aside, this is a proper police interceptor with only 169,000 on the odometer. You might want to clean it a bit, just in case. Go on, buy it. You know you want to.

1997 Volvo 850 R for sale
eBay/1998s70simon

1997 Volvo 850 R

Price: $2,800
The Volvo 850 R is one of the great sleeper performance cars of the 1990s. The fact that this one's cheap as hell is down to, well, a little needed TLC, but also to the underappreciated nature of Volvo's turbocharged sport sedan.

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale
eBay/hobbiesandetc

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

Price: $2,000
Older Land Cruisers are enjoying their limelight in the world of ever-appreciating values, but mid-'90s examples aren't following along... yet. Is this one mint? Of course not, and that's why it's so perfect as a winter beater. For $2,000 you have minimal investment in it, so you can either fix it up or drive it around as is and use it as the car gods intended: off road. If you happen to get tired of it, either the price will have gone up or you'll have lost nothing. That's not a bad deal.

related

Great-but-Forgotten Cars You Can Buy for Cheap

related

10 Underrated American Cars You Can Buy for Under $5k
2001 Audi A6 Avant Quattro for sale
Panjo/baywoodmc

2001 Audi A6 Avant Quattro

Price: $1,700
At just over 108,000 miles, there's plenty of life left here. And that's a very good thing, since a fun all-wheel-drive wagon that's cheap enough not to worry about sounds juuust about perfect for springtime shenanigans.

Want more of the world's best Cars delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter. He already imagined himself having fun in each and every one of these.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
5 Badass Camaros on eBay That Will Rip the Sleeves Right Off Your Shirt
Going Going Gone

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like