6 Cup Holder Hacks That'll Make Your Commute Infinitely Better

Get a cup-shaped power inverter

This isn’t so much a hack as it is a very useful product that you should probably have in your car anyway (cough, if you don't, click here). If you ever need to run anything in your car that requires a normal wall outlet, get yourself a cup holder-shaped power inverter that plugs directly into your lighter socket.



Use a foam block to hold anything of irregular size or shape

This is actually pretty cool and can be used for a wide variety of things. It’s really simple, too: grab a foam block from your local arts & crafts-type place -- preferably a circular one that’s about 2in thick, like a good filet mignon -- then use a knife to cut out the shape of whatever you’re trying to fit in there. Keep it nice and tight and presto: your item is secured.