6 Lies You've Been Told About Your Car's Warranty

3. You'll void your warranty if you go to an independent mechanic

The Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act has you covered when it comes to getting work done. If you maintain your car as the manufacturer prescribes, it doesn't matter if you take it to the dealership, an independent mechanic, or do it yourself in your driveway.

BUT. There's an issue if whoever's working on your car screws it up in the process. Consider this nightmare scenario: "The owner takes his car to an independent repair shop for an oil change at the correct prescribed mileage interval. In this case, the shop stocks only one grade/viscosity of oil, and uses that. They even note the grade of oil on the receipt. Months later, the vehicle begins to consume excessive oil. An investigation determines the incorrect oil was used, which caused internal engine damage. A warranty repair is denied by the manufacturer." That is why you should make damn sure you trust whoever is touching your car.