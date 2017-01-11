The Greatest Getaway Cars in History

2. The Lotus Carlton/Lotus Omega

Ordinarily, you’d never suspect a boring European sedan made by GM’s European arm to be a getaway car of choice for a series of brazen robberies, but this wasn’t an ordinary GM sedan. Lotus took a Vauxhall Carlton (aka the Opel Omega) and souped it up until, with 377 hp and a top speed of 177 mph, it was the fastest sedan in the world in the early 1990s.

Some enterprising British criminals had the foresight to steal one purely with the intention of using it as a getaway car during a crime spree. After a particularly daring smash-and-grab job that took place just 30ft from a police station, the local cops summed it up succinctly: “We simply haven’t been able to get near the thing and it looks unlikely that we ever will.”