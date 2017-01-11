9 Lies You've Been Taught About Driving

TL/DR? Start driving after 30 seconds unless you're in an absurdly cold climate. Just don’t drive hard for the first five to 10 miles -- but you can fudge this a bit if you’re somewhere hot as hell like Phoenix in August.



Push down on the accelerator while starting your car

A long, long time ago, there was something called a carburetor. Its job was to link to your accelerator and control the amount of air and fuel that entered the engine. If your car was having a hard time starting, pushing your foot down would get a little more fuel into the combustion chamber, where (hopefully) the spark plug did its trick and ignited the mixture, starting the engine.