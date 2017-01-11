Red Bull and Aston Martin Are Making the Fastest Car in the World

Red Bull might seem weird here, but it makes sense

OK, so it sounds a little weird to say that Aston Martin and Red Bull are collaborating on a world-beating hypercar, but it's truly a technical partnership and not some high-concept ad campaign about giving the car wings. If you follow motorsport even in the slightest, you'd know that Red Bull has been designing and building its own Formula One cars for over a decade now, and recently completed one of the most dominant stretches in the history of the sport.

Simply put, this partnership allows Aston Martin to use some of the most advanced go-fast technologies to build a rocket ship for the road, and it allows Red Bull, which is seemingly everywhere, to take the first foray into making its own road cars. It makes an awful lot of sense.