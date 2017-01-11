Cars

Red Bull and Aston Martin Are Making the Fastest Car in the World

By Published On 07/05/2016 By Published On 07/05/2016
The Aston Martin AMB001
Courtesy of Aston Martin

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

Going fast around a racetrack is nothing new for James Bond's marque of choice. Aston Martin's history is brimming with motorsport heritage, all the way back to the origin of its name -- which it took after winning a hill-climb race up Aston Hill. It won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1950s with guys like Carroll Shelby behind the wheel, and today it still competes quite successfully around the world in GT-class racing.

Building Ferrari-flattening, McLaren-mauling, Porsche-pounding hypercars, though? That's a little different, but with the debut of the AM-RB 001, that's exactly what it intends to do... with a little help from the engineering prowess of... Red Bull?

Related

related

We Drove Jaguar's Most Important New Car Duo in Decades

related

BMW's Cars of the Future Are Weird as Hell, but We Can't Look Away

related

Even for a New Rolls-Royce, This Thing Is Insane

related

We Drove Jaguar's Most Important New Car Duo in Decades
The AM-RB 001
Courtesy of Aston Martin

Red Bull might seem weird here, but it makes sense

OK, so it sounds a little weird to say that Aston Martin and Red Bull are collaborating on a world-beating hypercar, but it's truly a technical partnership and not some high-concept ad campaign about giving the car wings. If you follow motorsport even in the slightest, you'd know that Red Bull has been designing and building its own Formula One cars for over a decade now, and recently completed one of the most dominant stretches in the history of the sport.

Simply put, this partnership allows Aston Martin to use some of the most advanced go-fast technologies to build a rocket ship for the road, and it allows Red Bull, which is seemingly everywhere, to take the first foray into making its own road cars. It makes an awful lot of sense.

The AM RB 001
Courtesy of Aston Martin

It's game-changingly fast

Who cares about making sense, though? This is about making the fastest car in the world. How fast? Both Red Bull and Aston Martin are bragging that the car can lap the famed Silverstone circuit in England every bit as fast as cars like the Porsche 919 Hybrid -- a full-on prototype race car-slash-R&D project with a rumored nine-figure budget.

And that's comparing the car to an out-and-out racer, which isn't true competition. The performance of road cars like the LaFerrari and McLaren P1 will be absolutely sluggish by comparison. If this car lives up to expectations, it's a game-changer.

The AM-RB 001
Courtesy of Aston Martin

The faster it goes, the better it handles

If the shape of the car looks sleek, well, that's because it's designed to cut through the air with incredible ease. You might notice there aren't any wings unlike so many other cars -- and despite the presence of Red Bull, famous for promising to give you wings -- but what you can't see is that the entire underside of the car is shaped to create a huge vacuum that literally sucks the car to the ground.

Theoretically, the faster this car goes, the better it can corner. With a monstrously powerful V12 mounted in a ridiculously lightweight construction, Aston claims the AM-RB 001 will have the same power-to-weight ratio of the Koenigsegg One:1. On top of all that, toss in a suspension derived from Red Bull's F1 know-how, and you've got a recipe that should quite easily result in the fastest road car on Earth.

The AM-RB 001
Courtesy of Aston Martin

Can it really be that fast?

The car was designed by Adrian Newey, a man whose work on aerodynamics is far too revolutionary to discuss in depth here. Suffice it to say that his designs have been winning almost continuously since the 1980s, from multiple Indy 500s to no less than 10 F1 World Championships. While Aston is being a little coy with details right now, there's no reason to believe the AM-RB 001 will fall short.

Aston Martin plans on making between 99 and 150 AM-RB 001s, and 25 track-only versions that will test your neck muscles to their outer limits, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2018.

Want more of the world's best Cars delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter and Facebook. He drank a Red Bull while writing this. Sadly, no Aston Martins appeared in his garage as a result.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Audi's Sexy Off-Roading Wagon Is Here to Replace Your SUV
First Drives

related

READ MORE
The Coolest-Looking Cars That Came Out This Year
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
2016's Coolest Car Gadgets
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like