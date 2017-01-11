Why the Great American Station Wagon Needs to Make a Comeback

The station wagon is an icon of American cultural history and road-trip badassery

Wagons were once so immensely popular, it's hard to fathom today given their present paucity. As cars began to take on the Jet Age aesthetic in the 1950s, station wagons were along for the ride. Often offered with the same trim packages as the increasingly outlandish sedans of the day, wagons became viable everyday vehicles for families with a sense of style. In terms of desirability, it was game on.

In the 1960s, Chevy added the Chevelle, and Nova (among others) to the Bel Air. Muscle wagons, it turns out, were useful for more than just scattering your groceries around in the back when the light turned green. Wagons were so immensely popular, Ford even flirted with a wagonized variant of the Mustang.