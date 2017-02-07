Soon You'll Never Have to Look at Your Phone in the Car Again

The next frontier: bigger displays

Most integrated HUDs that come as a factory option measure up to 7.5 diagonal inches or so -- splitting the difference between the screen size of an iPhone and an iPad. That doesn't translate to a particularly large windshield display. Information conveyed to the driver is obviously limited to what fits on the screen, so it's either a lot to take in -- in small type, no less -- or not a lot of information at all. The next frontier is all about size.

Lexus has been at the forefront of gauge design since its inception, introducing the world to electroluminescent gauges with its very first car in 1989. A few weeks ago, Lexus introduced a big, new idea to solve the lack of HUD real estate on your windshield: a super-sized, 24in head-up display, which will debut as an option in the 2018 LS500 sedan. This is the first time that an automaker has boasted about the sheer size of its HUD, but it's unlikely to be the last. While details are still top-secret, the LS500 will have a configurable display of navigation directions, vehicle speed, and cruise control information, in addition to added safety feature integration like a pedestrian warning system. Because it stretches as wide as the instrument panel itself, it means we're nearing the day when there's no need for traditional instruments at all.