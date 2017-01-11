How the Tech in Your Car Is Making You a Bad Driver

When you climb into the driver's seat of a car, chances are high it comes with some very cool backup safety features like automatic braking, a blind-spot warning system, and automated parking. Cameras that let you see on all sides, nifty sensors that warn you if you drift out of your lane, that kind of thing. These are good things, because the majority of drivers, to put it bluntly, suck at driving.

But those driving aides beget a fascinating paradox: there is zero doubt that they save lives, but the very technologies that make your car safer are also turning you into a bad driver.