4-Wheel Drive vs. All-Wheel Drive: WTF Is the Difference?

It's kinda funny how so many people confuse all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. Even the well-meaning marketing teams of manufacturers get the terms confused. Plus there's not even an international standard, so people in Britain use 4WD and AWD interchangeably, while here in the US they represent very different systems. But never mind all that -- most people just have absolutely no f*cking clue what any acronym ending in "WD" means.

For the vehicularly illiterate among you, there are basically four types of drivetrain layouts that harness the power from your car's engine and transfer it to your tires: FWD, AWD, 4WD, and RWD. Each one has its benefits and drawbacks. This isn't about what's wrong or what's right (cough, RWD, cough); just think of this as a handy guide to the unknown.