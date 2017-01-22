The Essential Car Tune-Ups You Should Do Once a Year

While the automobile has made one of the most important contributions to the American landscape over the past century, the truth is most people think of their cars and trucks as little more than expensive and complex appliances. Whatever your relationship to your car, you rely on that thing to keep your daily life running smoothly, and the start of the year is a great time to get around to the checklist of maintenance you keep meaning to tackle.

There's a lot you can do yourself, even if you don't know the difference between a straight six, flat six, and V6. There are also some things you probably shouldn't attempt if you're not comfortable with them, and that's OK too. Taking your car to a competent professional is one of the best things you can do for resale value if you don't want to do it yourself. Just make sure it gets done, and for most of the items below, do it at least annually.