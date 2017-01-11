Beautiful, Priceless Cars Found Abandoned in Barns

If you aren't familiar with the term "barn find," it's a car that has spent the past decade (or three) hidden away inside a barn or garage, forgotten until someone stumbles upon it like some priceless historical relic. Just like an eerie abandoned ghost town, rest stop, or train station, there's something fascinating and weirdly beautiful about the slow decay of a classic car. Sometimes a barn find turns out to be a highly lucrative discovery -- entire collections of multimillion-dollar cars have been found, preserved in a sort of dream garage-slash-time capsule.

Below are 26 of the finest you'll find on good ole Instagram, including a couple pretty amazing scores that are currently for sale (hint: buy 'em if you can!).