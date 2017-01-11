Cheap Cars That Are Perfect for College Students

What makes for a great college car? There's the obvious -- cheap, safe, reliable -- but we all know there's much, much more to it than that.

The ideal college car can get a little dirty, should someone suddenly feel nauseous in the back seat. The ideal college car should have decent cargo space with which to accommodate tailgating, camping, and schlepping to and from home. It should fly far, far under the radar of every law enforcement officer within a 30 mile radius of campus. And it should be cool.

Is there one single vehicle that epitomizes the ultimate college car? Probably not, but here are 10 that come pretty damn close.