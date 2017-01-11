The 7 Best American Cars Ever Built

The second-generation Corvette is where the car went from a lovely sporty cruiser to a truly important performance vehicle, and the 1963 "Split Window" coupe is legendary in its own right. But in 1967, there were three little digits on the order sheet that truly set this car apart: L88. GM didn't want you to tick the box next to them, since that meant giving you a monster 427cid engine that really was never meant for the street. "Officially" rated at 430hp to discourage people from buying it, most estimates have the actual output closer to 550hp. Simply put, it's a car that's still fast by today's standards, and since only 20 were made, it's kinda valuable. The car you're looking at here sold for $3.85 million at Barrett-Jackson in 2014. Yeah.