6 Cars That Prove Volkswagen Has Still Got It

It's virtually impossible to have missed what happened with Volkswagen's diesel program over the past year -- mainly the settlement that arose following the revelations around software that skewed emissions testing and the spate of diesel buybacks about to begin. But despite that, the simple truth is Volkswagen still makes some of the best cars on the road.

I recently had an opportunity to reacquaint myself with the VW lineup, and there's much to love. Yes, it's still OK to love Volkswagen -- even if the TDI models are on the bench.