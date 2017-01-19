The Best Cars You Can Actually Afford From the Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show, more commonly known as the Detroit Auto Show, is still one of the most exciting events of the automotive calendar. Despite being held at the heart of our nation's second-worst winter experience, NAIAS is the stage on which manufacturers introduce many of their most important cars. This year's most exciting news, even if it wasn't entirely a surprise, is the return and rebirth of the Ford Ranger and Bronco. While you won't be able to buy either until 2019 or 2020, respectively, plenty of vehicles that will soon be on the market made their debuts.

These are some of the very best you can buy without sacrificing your spare kidney.