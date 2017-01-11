When an automaker takes the proverbial leash off its designers, the results are some truly bizarre, beautiful, and outlandish works of rolling art. However, the best concept cars are visions of the future, statements of intent by those preparing the next generation of cars, and time capsules that embody the innovative spirit of their day.

Some of these concepts are the forefathers of cars you know and love today, and some are quite simply landmarks in the evolution of the automobile. Here are the most important concept cars of all time.