The Best New Cars of 2017 You Can Actually Afford

It's one thing to look back on the best cars of the year with awe and admiration at their sheer beauty and speed. It's another thing entirely to consider buying, or even qualifying to buy a legitimately wonderful car that costs as much as a house.

These are the best of the new crop of cars -- some are brand new, while some saw substantial overhaul before debuting as a 2017 or 2018 model. A few of them are in showrooms right now, and most will be before too long. Every single one is worthy of your hard-earned money, no matter if your budget is bargain-basement or top-notch.