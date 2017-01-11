Epic Holiday Deals: New Cars You Can Get for $200 a Month Right Now

The end of the year is nigh. While you're surfing through holiday movies on Netflix and internet gift guides and Amazon shopping lists and end-of-year sales galore, you're sure to encounter at least one giant car-size bow with the promise of a great deal under it. Why? Like we've said before, the holidays are the best time of year to buy a car. Case in point: You can lease all the cars and trucks below for around $200 a month. Best present ever.

Remember, these figures below are only the advertised deals. With some skillful negotiation, you can often do even better. Ask about reducing or eliminating the signing costs, if your credit is top-notch, or negotiating the monthly rate itself.