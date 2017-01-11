Epic Holiday Deals: New Cars You Can Get for $200 a Month Right Now

The end of the year is nigh. While you're surfing through holiday movies on Netflix and internet gift guides and Amazon shopping lists and end-of-year sales galore, you're sure to encounter at least one giant car-size bow with the promise of a great deal under it. Why? Like we've said before, the holidays are the best time of year to buy a car. Case in point: You can lease all the cars and trucks below for around $200 a month. Best present ever.
Remember, these figures below are only the advertised deals. With some skillful negotiation, you can often do even better. Ask about reducing or eliminating the signing costs, if your credit is top-notch, or negotiating the monthly rate itself.
2016 BMW 320i
Monthly payment: $249
Due at signing: $3,924
Term: 36 months
At about $250 a month, this is the best advertised deal we've seen on a German luxury sedan in quite some time. For the same monthly lease price as a minivan, you can drive off in a frickin' BMW 3-Series. This one's considered by many as the enthusiast's special, no less, as a base model with a manual transmission.
Get it while the deal is hot.
2016 Buick Verano
Monthly payment: $199
Due at signing: $3,909
Term: 39 months
Under $200 a month for an entry-level luxury sedan is a damn good deal. You get a comfortable interior, built-in 4G Wi-Fi, and if you want to spring for the upgraded stereo, you'll find yourself serenaded by a nonet of Bose speakers. Toss in 31mpg and you can take this as the good, sensible score that it is.
2016 Chevrolet Trax
Monthly payment: $165
Due at signing: $0
Term: 39 months
As Chevrolet pushes out its current stock of compact Trax crossovers to make way for a redesigned 2017 model, there's a good deal to be had. If you live in a city where parking is tight and dollars don't go quite as far, there's plenty to like about the Trax's compact dimensions, standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi capability, and $0 down. If you want an up-to-date model, the 2017 Trax also comes in under our $200 threshold (though considerably closer to it).
2017 Toyota RAV4
Monthly payment: $189
Due at signing: $2,999
Term: 36 months
The RAV4 has been a small-crossover staple of American roads for over two decades now, and the current generation is so good it's well on its way to joining the Corolla and Camry at the forefront of Toyota's sales sheets. Plenty of safety features like blind-spot monitoring tick most people's boxes, but it's also not too shabby in the off-road department, should you decide to really maximize your fun-per-dollar ratio.
2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX
Monthly payment: $169
Due at signing: $1,999
Term: 36 months
Honda’s newest Civic is nothing less than a mainstream triumph, in the best way possible. The 2017 Civic democratizes technology, refinement, and comfort for the compact class, and you can now lease one for $169 per month. That's a percentage drop over previous months, and the equally adept Civic Coupe is available for just $10 more per month. You should feel proud to lease at the top of the heap for a low price.
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Monthly payment: $149
Due at signing: $1,699
Term: 36 months
It's definitely a good time to be shopping in the compact segment. The Hyundai Elantra now leases for even less than the subcompact Accent, and undercuts most of its competition at an incredibly low $149 per month. Compared to other sedans in its class, particularly the aforementioned Honda Civic, the decision to choose just one gets tough -- although the base Elantra is without frills or fancy options.
2016 smart fortwo
Monthly payment: $119
Due at signing: $2,000 (roughly)
Term: 36 months
Mercedes-Benz subsidiary smart is proving that there's no reason a well-engineered German city car shouldn't be affordable. At $119 per month, the gas-powered smart fortwo is less than the cost of a monthly MetroCard, and you can park it just about anywhere. If your daily rounds don't involve hauling people or things, and you park on the street often, the fortwo might be your answer.
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf
Monthly payment: $179
Due at signing: $2349
Term: 36 months
After a particularly competitive November, deals on electric vehicles have quieted for the end of the year. Consider the Volkswagen e-Golf a relatively inexpensive way to stop paying for gas for at least three years. The deal isn't as great as the $0-down offer on the rest of VW's lineup, so consider the e-Golf offer a soft entrance into EV ownership.
2017 Mazda3 5-door
Monthly payment: $189
Due at signing: $1,979
Term: 39 months
The Mazda3 is kind of the red-headed stepchild of the sedan world: a practical, inexpensive, reliable car that's also comfortable, fun to drive, and, especially in the 5-door version, easy on the eyes. For less than the cost of an entry-level drone, you've got access to one of the most enjoyable entry-level sedans you can find at this price.
2016 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD
Monthly payment: $183
Due at signing: $2,999
Term: 42 months
Jeep's smaller vehicles often get overlooked with the always-cool Wrangler and Cherokee sitting next to them, but all that really means is that there are some killer deals to be had on some also-good go-anywhere vehicles. You can get the Compass in its Sport configuration, which means mineral-gray accents, heated seats, and 4WD -- with plenty of cash left over for all the camping equipment you'll need if you plan on using your Jeep the way all Jeeps are made for.
2016 Acura ILX ($219/mo, $2,499 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2016 Buick Encore ($189/mo, $2,619 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT ($169/mo, $2,929 due at signing, 24-month lease)
2017 Chevrolet Equinox ($195/mo, $0 due at signing, 24-month lease)
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT ($199/mo, $3,309 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Chevrolet Sonic hatchback ($219/mo, $1,599 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2017 Chevrolet Trax ($189/mo, $2,639 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX ($229/mo, $2,999 due at signing, 42-month lease)
2016 Dodge Challenger SXT ($159/mo, $2,999 due at signing, 24-month lease)
2016 Fiat 500 ($205/mo, $3,499 due at signing, 48-month lease)
2016 Ford C-Max ($199/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Ford Fiesta ($179/mo, $1,699 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Ford Focus sedan ($179/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Ford Focus Electric ($169/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Ford Transit Connect ($229/mo, $2,799 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 GMC Canyon ($249/mo, $3,769 due at signing, 24-month lease)
2017 GMC Terrain ($169/mo, $3,319 due at signing, 24-month lease)
2016 Honda Accord LX Sedan ($199/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Honda Civic Coupe LX ($179/mo, $2,399 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Honda CR-V FWD ($199/mo, $2,299 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Honda Fit ($139/mo, $2,199 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Honda HR-V ($189/mo, $2,299 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Hyundai Accent ($169/mo, $1,699 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT ($189/mo, $1,499 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Hyundai Sonata ($179/mo, $2,199 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Hyundai Tucson ($209/mo, $2,499 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Hyundai Veloster ($169/mo, $899 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD ($203/mo, $2,999 due at signing, 42-month lease)
2016 Jeep Renegade FWD ($209/mo, $3,499 due at signing, 48-month lease)
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee RWD ($225/mo, $2,995 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Kia Forte Koup EX ($179/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2016 Kia Optima LX ($159/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2016 Kia Optima Hybrid ($179/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2016 Kia Soul EV ($199/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Kia Soul ($189/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2017 Kia Forte ($129/mo, $2,499 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2017 Kia Forte5 ($129/mo, $2,499 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2017 Kia Sportage ($199/mo, $2,799 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2017 Kia Sorento LX ($209/mo, $2,799 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2017 Mazda3 4-door ($169/mo, $1,979 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2017 Mazda6 ($209/mo, $1,989 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2017 Mazda CX-3 ($209/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2016 Mazda CX-5 ($209/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 39-month lease)
2016 Mini Cooper four-door ($209/mo, $2,739 due at signing, 48-month lease)
2016 Mini Cooper S Countryman ($209/mo, $2,689 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Mini Cooper Clubman ($199/mo, $2,499 due at signing, 24-month lease)
2016 Mini Cooper S Clubman ($209/mo, $2,929 due at signing, 24-month lease)
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ($189/mo, $2,488 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ($179/mo, $3,378 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Mitsubishi Mirage ($159/mo, $3,333 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ($189/mo, $2,888 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Nissan Versa ($129/mo, $3,099 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Nissan Altima ($189/mo, $2,899 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Nissan Leaf ($199/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Nissan Rogue ($189/mo, $3499 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive ($139/mo, $1,433 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Subaru Legacy ($189/mo, $2,599 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Subaru Impreza ($189/mo, $1,889 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Toyota Camry ($169/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid ($209/mo, $1,999 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Toyota Corolla ($159/mo, $1,799 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Toyota Corolla iM ($159/mo, $1,799 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Toyota Prius ($199/mo, $2,699 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Toyota Prius C ($169/mo, $3,199 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid ($209/mo, $3,199 due at signing, 36-month lease)
2017 Volkswagen Jetta ($199/mo, $0 due at signing, 36-month lease)
