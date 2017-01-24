The Best New Car Features of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show

Laser scanners

Vehicle: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept

What they are: Volkswagen's electric minibus concept employs lasers as autonomous driving aids that help it "see" the road ahead. Adding lasers to a Microbus revival is much more than an Austin Powers-style fantasy. There are four laser scanners mounted to the roof of the I.D. Buzz that light up based on which driving mode is selected. The I.D. Buzz is supposed to be capable of full autonomy, and the laser scanners extend and light up in its self-driving mode. VW wants you to think of them as a set of technological eyes looking down the road. Considering they'll focus their light on you if you happen to be walking by, they're not all that far off. While the I.D. Buzz clearly isn't a production vehicle, you can take these frickin' lasers as VW's way of showing off the tech it's currently working on for actual cars.