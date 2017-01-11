The Best New Cars Under $30k You Can Buy Right Now

The list of great new cars over $30,000 is a long one, but it's the surprisingly fantastic quality of what's below that benchmark that shows off the state of today's new-car market. Below, we've ranked the best new vehicles you can buy right now for under 30 grand. After poring over data from the manufacturers and the government, we developed our own in-house metric, weighing everything from technology, to design, to power and fuel economy -- and while mindful not to let personal opinion sway the ranking, we threw in some subjective criteria like looks, comfort, and handling. With some truly desirable crossovers, sport sedans, and even pony cars all making the cut, the results, while imperfect by their very nature, are eye-opening to say the least.
25. Ford Focus
Price: $17,225
The base Focus cracks the top 25 because it's a very well-balanced package. It has better acceleration and handling than more than a few of the cars on this list, and it's design is reasonably nice, both inside and out. Plus it has tech, if you want it.
24. Chevrolet Traverse
Price: $28,700
If you tick option boxes with reckless abandon, you can easily run the price of a Traverse to well past $40,000. Exercise restraint, and you have a 281hp, comfortable, mid-sized crossover that still has a surprisingly large amount to offer.
23. Nissan JUKE NISMO RS
Price: $28,020
Sure, you can get a base-level JUKE for quite a bit less, but considering you can get into the 215hp NISMO RS variant, you'd be remiss not to at least consider it. That represents a big power jump for a vehicle that, in its cheapest form, is already faster than an '84 'Vette. Throw in some styling that's avant-garde even for the small crossover crowd, and you've got a very intriguing quirk.
22. Volkswagen Passat V6 SE
Price: $29,295
As with the JUKE, the Passat gives you more value the higher up the ladder you go. You can get the 280hp V6 SE -- that's 110 more than the 1.8-liter turbo four-cylinder that comes standard -- and have some fancy tech to go with it, without crossing the $30,000 MSRP barrier.
21. Infiniti QX30
Price: $29,950
OK, so by the time you've signed on the dotted line you're probably going to cross 30 grand, unless you're a pretty savvy negotiator. Pull it off, though, and you have a compact crossover that shares more than a few parts with the Mercedes GLA. The unsurprising result is an entry-level luxury crossover that has just a little bit of everything.
20. Kia Optima
Price: $22,140
What the Optima might be lacking in sheer power and stunning beauty, it more than compensates for with good useable tech and right-at-30 combined mpg, according to the EPA. Worth noting: it actually tied with the Infiniti QX30 in our metric, but gets the nod because it doesn't require fancy negotiation to stay under $30k.
19. Subaru Outback
Price: $25,645
With its rugged-yet-understated looks and mid-20s price tag, the Outback has long been a great option for anyone looking for the kind of fun you have to leave the highway to find. To that end, its hallmark functional off-road abilities gave it enough of a push to skip right past more than a dozen other vehicles.
18. Ford Edge
Price: $28,700
The Edge sits, oddly enough, directly in the middle of Ford's crossover lineup. That means an entry-level Edge is still nicer than most vehicles under $30k, and it's large enough to hold a practicality advantage, too.
17. Chevrolet Camaro
Price: $27,595
To some people, a Camaro is nothing more than a V8 with a car attached to it, possibly driven by a mullet. Those people are morons, because A) the current generation of Camaro is one hell of a good-handling car, and B) even the "base" Camaro engine is a 275hp four-cylinder.
16. Toyota RAV4
Price: $24,910
Perhaps surprisingly, the RAV4 is reasonably comfortable for an entry-level crossover, and it handles well, too. Those factors help, but the RAV4 is here because of the suite of electronic safety features designed to make sure you pay attention to the road.
15. Ford Focus ST
Price: $24,425
If you've been paying attention, you'll be aware that this is the second Focus on this list. What gives? Well, while the ST might not be as extreme as the drift-crazy Focus RS, it's still a vastly different animal than the base Focus sedan. It's not just about the 252hp and the suite of suspension goodies that the car has -- it's marketed to a very different demographic. The bottom line is, if you can't go over $30k, and you're even familiar with the term "hot hatch," this should be on your list.
14. Subaru Impreza
Price: $18,295
The base-level Impreza's combination of looks, ride quality, 31mpg, and a seriously low price for the sum of the parts puts it in pretty good company. Of course, the all-wheel-drive fun doesn't hurt, either.
13. Ford Flex
Price: $29,710
The Flex is one of the most misunderstood vehicles in America. If you get it fully decked out, it's more or less the modern version of a hot-rod station wagon... but it's also in the mid-$40k range by the time you're done. Instead, you can go mid-level with it, have some great amenities, 287hp to play with, and keep your price below the mark.
12. Honda Civic Hatchback EX
Price: $22,800
There's not a lot of power variation between the Civic Hatchback's different trim levels, but when you spring for the EX ($3,100 over base), you get a whole suite of desirable tech items, including CarPlay.
11. Ford Mustang EcoBoost with performance package
Price: $28,815
It's been a long time since you could order anything other than a V8 Mustang with a straight face when looking for performance. The EcoBoost, essentially a modern-day SVO without the name, is easily the Ford of choice below 30 grand -- and there's still enough change left over to spring for the performance package, which has a host of goodies to make the car suitable for track purposes.
10. Nissan 370Z
Price: $29,990
Like the Infiniti above, the 370Z really only goes for under $30k on paper unless you get a good deal. Still, get that good deal and you've got one of the most engaging driver's cars on the market, regardless of price.
9. Subaru WRX
Price: $26,695
The WRX name is as established by now as any other on this list, and the entry-level version of the car comes with a not-insignificant 268hp. Consider this the responsible, adult version of the dancing partner you grew up idolizing as a kid.
8. Hyundai Elantra
Price: $17,150
If the Elantra seems a little out of place here, step back and think about what it represents. If the goal is to build a good, solid automobile, that's what the Elantra is. It's not powerful or particularly sporting, but it has reasonably good attributes throughout (design, tech, and efficiency).
7. Acura ILX
Price: $27,990
Moderate power (no car past this point has more than the Acura's 201hp) combines with high marks for comfort and tech to get the Acura an overall score that's firmly in the top 10. If you haven't seen them yet, check out the jeweled LED headlights on this one -- they're part of the base package.
6. MINI Cooper S Countryman
Price: $26,100
Is the Countryman big for a MINI? Yes. It still has that classic MINI DNA though, and because the brand is owned by BMW, you can load it down with all sorts of fun and useful tech... and still keep it under $30,000.
5. Mazda CX-3
Price: $19,960
The CX-3 might be a compact crossover, but it's still a crossover, which means it gets high marks for practicality. Combine that with both fresh design cues inside and out and you begin to see why the CX-3 gets a top-five nod.
4. Mazda CX-5
Price: $21,795
I know what you're thinking, but nothing's wrong with the math here -- the CX-5 and CX-3 really are next to one another. The higher-but-not-by-much cost of the larger Mazda sibling is more than offset (granted, by the slimmest of margins) by the slightly more comfortable journey and more mature look. Really, any number of factors could sway the balance one way or the other with these two.
3. Chevrolet Cruze
Price: $16,975
The cheapest vehicle on this list, the Cruze is also tied for the most fuel efficient, at 35mpg. It holds par in the looks and comfort departments, but really shines when it comes to tech, with features like 4G LTE and programmable key fobs to limit what the car can do when you toss your spare key to someone.
2. MINI Cooper S Hardtop Four-Door
Price: $25,400
The Cooper S wins out over the non-S because of the large percentage bump in power outweighing the cost. As for the sedan-ized MINI outranking the coupe, they're more or less the same, with only slight deviations (practicality and ride to the four-door, design and handling to the two-door). If treated separately, they'd rank two and three, so you just have to decide if you want the classic look or the extra space.
1. Mazda6
Price: $21,945
Yes, if you're keeping count at home, that's three Mazdas in the top five, and not one of them ends in "-iata." The simple fact is that practicality and comfort matter, and both are areas where the 6 has an edge. It might not have a ton of power (184hp), but with handling that's within shouting distance of some of Germany's sport sedans, it's not losing much in the performance department. That you can upgrade to a package with plenty of tech and really load the car with options without breaking the budget makes it kind of an obvious choice to at least look at.
Overall, is this list perfect? Of course not. There are so many factors that go into the car-buying process, and so many of them are deeply personal, nuanced reasons that no one metric will ever be definitive. Perhaps the most interesting takeaway is that the Miata, the Subaru BRZ, and the Ford Fiesta ST -- all small cars that value sportiness above all else -- all fell by the wayside to cars with a more balanced approach. A similar factor left the Chevy Spark EV, Nissan LEAF, and Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in the relegation zone for their singular push for efficiency.
