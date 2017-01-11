The Best New Cars Under $30k You Can Buy Right Now

Price: $17,225

The base Focus cracks the top 25 because it's a very well-balanced package. It has better acceleration and handling than more than a few of the cars on this list, and it's design is reasonably nice, both inside and out. Plus it has tech, if you want it.

Price: $28,700

If you tick option boxes with reckless abandon, you can easily run the price of a Traverse to well past $40,000. Exercise restraint, and you have a 281hp, comfortable, mid-sized crossover that still has a surprisingly large amount to offer.

Price: $28,020

Sure, you can get a base-level JUKE for quite a bit less, but considering you can get into the 215hp NISMO RS variant, you'd be remiss not to at least consider it. That represents a big power jump for a vehicle that, in its cheapest form, is already faster than an '84 'Vette. Throw in some styling that's avant-garde even for the small crossover crowd, and you've got a very intriguing quirk.