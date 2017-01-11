The Absolute Best Cars of 2016

Base price: $29,475

Tough without being rough around the edges

That the second act of the Honda Ridgeline was going to be a success was hardly a foregone conclusion, but Honda absolutely hit it out of the park. It's a pickup truck for people who don't have axle ratios or towing capacities memorized, but it can double as a family sedan for the semi-occasional hauler. This is a truck that drives more like an Accord than an F-150, with glass-smooth ride quality and an interior nicked from the Pilot. Factor in its covered, in-bed trunk and acoustic laminated glass, and the Ridgeline is a road tripper that can haul everything you need. If you love pickup trucks and still need convincing, just drive one.