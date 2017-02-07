The Best Motorcycles to Buy as Your First Bike

There are four main things to consider when buying a bike:

1. How and for what purpose are you going to use the bike?

Are you planning on using it for day-to-day commuting? Do you want to get away for the weekend and tour from state to state? Are you passionate and do you idolize Valentino Rossi or Marc Marquez and want to drop a knee on a racetrack or zoom around your local canyon road? Did you get the travel bug after watching Long Way Round and now want to ride around the globe? These questions should serve as your ultimate barometer because there are many bikes out there designed to suit a particular riding style and function.

2. How much bike can you honestly handle?

While you're still learning to operate a motorcycle well, it's important to not be hindered by a bike that is too big, too heavy, or too powerful. Knowing what you can manage not just physically, but mentally, is very important. Ensuring you can place both feet firmly on the ground and reach the controls is a good start, but also think about how good your hand-eye coordination is. If you buy a bike that is powerful and fast, do you have the discipline to refrain from doing stupid, stupid things with that power?