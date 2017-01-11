Some Flippin' Sweet New Station Wagons Are About to Come Out

I've written before that the great American station wagon needs to make a comeback. I absolutely stand by that, though I know my odd fantasy of a Mustang-based wagon will forever be confined to the "what if" chapters of history books. Still, while our American manufacturers aren't yet down with the unassuming and unapologetically practical heroes of the open road, their European counterparts certainly are.

A whole new spate of lovable, boxy, wagon-y greatness is set to make the trip across the Atlantic next year. They run the gamut from sleek highway cruisers, to bona fide performance cars, to off-roading geniuses set to stick it to the SUV establishment. The way things are shaping up, 2017 just might turn out to be the Year of the Wagon.