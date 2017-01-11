Cars

Some Flippin' Sweet New Station Wagons Are About to Come Out

By Published On 10/27/2016 By Published On 10/27/2016
2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country Wagon
Courtesy of Volvo

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

I've written before that the great American station wagon needs to make a comeback. I absolutely stand by that, though I know my odd fantasy of a Mustang-based wagon will forever be confined to the "what if" chapters of history books. Still, while our American manufacturers aren't yet down with the unassuming and unapologetically practical heroes of the open road, their European counterparts certainly are.

A whole new spate of lovable, boxy, wagon-y greatness is set to make the trip across the Atlantic next year. They run the gamut from sleek highway cruisers, to bona fide performance cars, to off-roading geniuses set to stick it to the SUV establishment. The way things are shaping up, 2017 just might turn out to be the Year of the Wagon.

Related

related

Audi's Sexy Off-Roading Wagon Is Here to Replace Your SUV

related

This Dodge 6x6 Power Wagon Is the Holy Grail of American Trucks

related

Volvo Just Gave Tesla the Middle Finger: Driving the New S90

related

Audi's Sexy Off-Roading Wagon Is Here to Replace Your SUV
Audi Allroad
Courtesy of Audi

Audi A4 allroad

Price: Starting at $44,000
The new A4 allroad is a phenomenal, luxurious wagon that just so happens to be pretty damn good at maintaining its composure on any road... hence the name. Sadly, Audi is incredibly unlikely to bring a seriously fast S4 performance variant of it, but even in the A4 guise, it's a phenomenal grocery getter -- especially if your grocery store is three counties over.

Mercedes' offroad wagon
Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain

Price: Mid-high $50,000s (est.)
Take the Audi above, add a little bit more of everything, and you have the general idea behind the E-Class All-Terrain that Mercedes announced earlier this fall. There's no official confirmation that the new off-roading luxo-wagon is headed to the US, but the rumor mill seems to think it will.

Volvo V90 Cross Country
Courtesy of Volvo

Volvo V90 Cross Country

Price: $55,300
Take the already pretty good S90 sedan -- itself a Swedish middle finger to Tesla -- tack on a whole lotta sexiness in the form of the V90 wagon's body, then lift the whole thing up for extra ground clearance. What do you end up with? Possibly the safest off-roading vehicle you can buy. That there will eventually be some more powerful versions, too, is simply icing on the cake.

VW Golf Alltrack
Courtesy of Volkswagen

VW Golf Alltrack

Price: $26,950
The corporate cousin of the aforementioned allroad, the very similarly named Alltrack does, well, a very similar function, albeit with one huge difference: price. By shedding the Audi's flashiness while keeping practicality levels not just off the charts, but off the roads, too, the Alltrack represents a legitimate option for those who need something that can literally go off the beaten path.

related

Why the Great American Station Wagon Needs to Make a Comeback

related

This Dodge 6x6 Power Wagon Is the Holy Grail of American Trucks
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Shown: Jaguar XFR-S Sportbrake | Courtesy of Jaguar

Jaguar XF Sportbrake

Price: Mid-$50,000s (est.)
Jaguar's last-generation XF wagon, or "Sportbrake" in Jaguar parlance (shown here), didn't come to the US. Its next one, which is currently in the later phases of testing and will be officially revealed before long, will. Will we get a 500+ hp XFR-S version of the Sportbrake? God, we hope so.

You listening, Jag? Make it so.

Porsche Sport Turismo Concept
Shown: Porsche Sport Turismo Concept | Courtesy of Porsche

Porsche Panamera wagon

Price: Somewhere north of $80,000
Four years ago, Porsche debuted a wagon concept that was decidedly Panamera-like, and the world's wagon fans collectively lost their shit. We still don't have one, obviously, but here's what we know: Porsche is most definitely working on a wagon version of the Panamera, but it hasn't officially been confirmed. Once it's confirmed, it will almost assuredly make it stateside, though it's possible it could take an extra year.

Want more of the world's best Cars content delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter and Facebook. He needs more wagon in his life.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Hidden Red Flags to Watch Out for When Buying a Used Car

related

READ MORE
Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
2016's Coolest Car Gadgets
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like